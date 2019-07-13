Tottenham look to hijack Arsenal's deal for William Saliba

Tottenham Hotspur have begun negotiations for Arsenal target William Saliba from AS Saint-Étienne, according to reports.

The Gunners have been eyeing the 18-year-old for the majority of the window but it is believed Spurs have offered a better deal than their rivals.

It would be to the frustration of the red side of north London should Saliba join Spurs after the Gunners looked to have all-but secured the deal.

Tides have turned?

Arsenal had delved deep in negotiations for the €30m rated defender but Saint-Étienne were unable to accept the payment structure suggested by Arsenal.

Spurs, on the other hand, have reportedly offered to pay the majority of the transfer fee upright with the option to loan the defender back for a season.

Following the favoured deal proposed from Spurs, it is believed talks will continue over the weekend to finalise the potential deal.

Embed from Getty Images

However, it is yet to be seen whether Arsenal will improve their bid or whether Spurs will rub salt into the wound by landing one of their main targets.

Life after Alderweireld?

Toby Alderweireld's future with Spurs is unknown with AS Roma reportedly eyeing up a move for the Belgian.

With a £25m release clause, the centre-back has been linked with Manchester United but it is believed the Red Devils are looking for a younger option.

The 30-year-old has one year left in his contract so a move for Saliba could be seen as an investment for the future - life after Alderweireld.

Saliba has been tipped as one of the break-through stars for the future of French national side with his calm ability to play it out from the back it marries into the style Mauricio Pochettino has stamped on Spurs.