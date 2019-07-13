Christian Eriksen returns to Spurs training despite Real Madrid's interest

Tottenham Hotspur's Dane Christian Eriksen has returned to training at Hotspur Way despite the strong links with a move to Real Madrid.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish giants this summer but has returned to training nevertheless.

However, the Dane is still believed to be pushing for a move away to Spain.

Professional but still eyeing the exit

Spurs have previously seen players not return to training in an attempt to force a move away to Madrid which was the case in 2013 when Gareth Bale became the world's most expensive player.

However, Eriksen - to his credit - has remained professional and reported back to Hotspur Way.

Eriksen admitted following the Champions League final he would be open to a "new challenge".

“I feel that I am at a stage of my career where I would like to try something new,” Eriksen told the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

“I have the deepest respect for everything that is happening at Tottenham and it would not be something negative to stay. But I have also said that I would like to try something new.

“I hope that something will be decided this summer. That is the plan," he added.

Madrid yet to make a formal move

Eriksen was believed to be the next Premier League star to follow Eden Hazard to Madrid, however, Zinedine Zidane was not convinced by the midfielder's end to the season, according to reports.

It is likely Madrid will only make a move for Eriksen should they fail to land Manchester United's Paul Pogba with the Frenchman now their number one target.

Spurs, reportedly, are open to allowing Eriksen to leave with only one year remaining on his contract but it would have to be for the right price.