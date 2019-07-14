Chelsea 4-0 St Patrick's Athletic: Blues ease to victory in Ireland

Frank Lampard extended his unbeaten run in pre-season as Chelsea defeated St Patrick Athletic 4-0 in Dublin.

The Blues' first goal came early on through Mason Mount who scored upon return under Lampard, and finished the half two up after Emerson added his name to the tally.

Eleven changes were made at the break, and having been brought on at half-time Olivier Giroud scored a double to make it 4-0.

A goal for Mount

Chelsea broke the deadlock inside fifteen minutes when Mateo Kovacic sliced open the Irish backline. His pass found the on-running Mount who dinked the ball over Barry Murphy and into the bottom right-hand corner.

Murphy found himself picking the ball out of the net for a second time following a blunder from Emerson's long-range strike. The Italian’s shot found its way through the statues of head turning defenders and into the net through Murphy's hands.

Giroud Double

In search of match fitness, Lampard brought on a new eleven for the second half.

Chelsea were ruthless as they looked to extend their lead. Kennedy’s curling cross found the run of Giroud who volleyed the ball past the keeper with great accomplishment.

The prolific Frenchman was hungry for more goals to build a case ahead of the season. His second came with a drilled shot across the face of goal into the bottom corner after some neat footwork.

Top Performers

Giroud was the top performer of the match with two superbly finished goals.

Billy Gilmour impressed once again with is ability and confidence in possession of the ball.

Michy Batshuayi's had his chance in the first period and was unfortunate not to find the target after a shot thundered off the crossbar.

What’s Next

The next game in the pre-season calendar for Chelsea is against Kawasaki Frontale at the International Stadium in Yokohama on Friday 19 July.

This is before they face Barcelona in the Rakuten Cup on Tuesday 23 July, which will also be played in Japan.