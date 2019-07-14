Jurgen Klopp notes Liverpool's lack of rhythm against Bradford

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool looked 'rusty' even as they recorded a 3-1 victory over Bradford City in their second pre-season match.

James Milner's quickfire double put Liverpool in control at Valley Parade, with Rhian Brewster's third goal in two games sealing the win shortly before halftime.

Klopp made 10 changes for the second half and his side's level dropped, culminating in the clumsy concession of a penalty which Eoin Doyle converted.

The German was impressed with the Reds' start to the game, but says he will have to address the lack of creativity exhibited thereafter.

"For the first 30 minutes I would say we were very confident, we did the right things in the right moments," he said.

"Then we lost rhythm and didn’t get it back, to be honest. It looked a bit more rusty, but that’s how it is in pre-season very often, taking the wrong decisions and all that stuff.

"But it was still a wonderful third for Rhian’s goal, really nice. The goals were really, really good.

"Second half, we never really could get the rhythm so it was a bit boring, to be honest.

"If you are not creative on a specific day, you have to use the simple solutions and then you need to be still direct, try to come behind the last line.

"But it’s normal, we have to feel things like this, you have to do things like this and then the manager has to criticise you and then you make the next step and everything is good again."

Lallana provides another option

With a number of senior players still to return to the fold, Klopp has had licence to experiment.

As part of this, Adam Lallana, accustomed to an advanced role, has been trialled at the base of midfield.

Klopp feels Lallana is well-suited to the task and reiterated that he will consider the injury-ravaged 31-year-old a new signing if he stays fit.

"Adam is this kind of player, he can play that no problem. He enjoys it obviously a lot!

"It’s about getting Adam the rhythm, bringing the things he is naturally good in: small spaces, keeping the ball, passing the ball and all that stuff, and then from time to time offering the runs in behind as well – especially together with Millie that’s possible.

"For us it’s another option to use. He just needs a bit of luck now [with injuries], that’s true.

"We have to come through without injuries, that would be cool, and we have a couple of ‘new’ players I would say, this season."

Not all about football

The match was played to raise money for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, established by Stephen Darby, who has represented both clubs, after he was forced to retire last year when diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

"Very important information, I would say: if you play one game for Liverpool’s first team or 400, it doesn’t matter – you are one of us," Klopp said.

"That’s what the club showed today and [Bradford] showed it as well. It was a really nice opportunity for us to show the support for Stephen and his family.

After kicking-off their summer with two domestic ties, Liverpool head to the US this week for their official pre-season tour.

They will face Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Sporting Lisbon.