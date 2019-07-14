Norwich City started their pre-season campaign ahead of their upcoming return to the Premier League with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against German side Arminia Bielefeld.

In their first outing on their tour of Germany, Dennis Srbeny and debutant Josip Drmic turned the game around in the first half after falling behind to put the Canaries in the lead at the interval, but Bielefeld struck late to ensure both sides emerged with credit from this fixture.

Eyes on the job

While the British nation were glued to England's Cricket World Cup final victory against New Zealand, Novak Djokovic's triumph over Roger Federer in the Wimbledon men's singles final and Lewis Hamilton's record-breaking sixth British Grand Prix title, Daniel Farke's men kept their focus on getting match-sharp for his team's season curtain-raiser against UEFA Champions League holders Liverpool on 9th August.

The German outfit's defensive midfielder Reinhold Yabo got the scoring underway just after half hour mark, meeting a low cross to leave the ball nestling in the back of the away side's net and giving Arminia Bielefeld the advantage.

Back in business

Towering forward Srbeny, who joined the club in January 2018 from another German team SC Paderborn 07, struck a leveller just seven minutes later with a daisy-cutter past the goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, planted low to the right of his goal.

Summer recruit Drmic left his mark on the game as well, the Swiss international marking his first start since switching from Borussia Monchengladbach at the start of this month by burying a penalty awarded for handball against the him side. Advantage City.

Arminia Bielefeld were forced to play the second half a man down as Joan Simun Edmundsson landed an early bath with two yellow cards for challenges on Emi Buendia.

Sting in the tail

However Norwich ultimately had to settle for a share of the spoils, as Jomaine Consbruch popped up with an equalising effort with just minutes left on the clock, choosing the top corner to place his curled shot and leaving both sets of fans satisfied at this stage of their preparations.

The Canaries suffered a double-blow with injuries to Ben Godfrey and Louis Thompson seeing them withdrawn early, and they will hope that these do not prove too serious with the Premier League season due to kick off in less than a month.

What's next?

Next up, Norwich will continue their warm-up for the new campaign with a friendly against FC Schalke 04 on Friday 19th July at the Frimo Stadion. Arminia Bielefeld welcome another English side, Barnsley, to their Energieversum Stadion home the following day.