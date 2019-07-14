Mauricio Pochettino admits Spurs may lose Christian Eriksen to Real Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino admitted Tottenham Hotspur could lose Christian Eriksen this summer with Real Madrid the likely destination.

The Dane has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish giants following his comments after the end of the season.

However, no formal bid has been made by Madrid and the midfielder continues to train with Spurs.

It will be hard to keep him

Speaking on the grid from the British Grand Prix, Pochettino admitted the Club will find it hard to keep ahold of Eriksen this summer.

“I hope he is, I think is he a great player. Christian is one of the biggest talents in football and after five years sharing with him, always I enjoy the way that he plays," Pochettino said.

Eriksen joined Spurs in 2013 when the Lilywhites spent heavily following the sale of Gareth Bale.

“I hope yes, but you know there is a lot of interest for different players. I hope yes but I don’t know what is going to happen.”

The 27-year-old has made it no secret that he would be open to a new challenge but it is yet to be seen whether Madrid will make their move.

Staying professional

Despite all the rumours surrounding Eriksen, the Dane returned to Tottenham's pre-season preparations on Friday.

On many occasions, we have seen players refuse to return to their clubs in order to push through a move but Eriksen has not gone to that extreme.

Whether that is through a lack of interest from Madrid - time will tell - however, the midfielder is looking like he will travel with Spurs on their pre-season tour where they will face Real Madrid at the end of the month.