Arsenal fans launch online protest against owner Stan Kroenke

A combination of Arsenal supporter groups along with thousands of fans have united on social media to protest club owner Stan Kroenke with the hashtag "#WeCareDoYou".

The movement on social media has been spearheaded by several Arsenal blog sites such as the Arsenal Supporters' Trust, Goonerholic and Hugh Wizzy.

The hashtag quickly found itself trending in the United Kingdom on Twitter on the same day it was published, showing the increased support for the idea.

Along with the hashtag, a statement was shared too, signed by a total of 16 groups/clubs/figures all with followings supporting the club.

Strong statement

The statement begins with the claim of fans watching the team in frustration over poor performances on the pitch and weak transfer windows off it saying "When Stan Kroenke began buying Arsenal shares the club had just competed in a first Champions League final. Twelve years on, Arsenal are about to play in the Europa League for the third year running."

A consistent point made by the signatories is the contradiction between Kroenke's words and actions, quoting his original takeover document that claimed KSE (Kroenke Sports and Entertainment) aimed to see the club "competing consistently to win the Premier League and the Champions League".

The likelihood of this is questioned due to the club feeling "like an investment vehicle".

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke, son of Stan, responded to the protest in support of his father disagreeing with the claim that the club was "at a crossroads".

Josh Kroenke reacts

Josh went on to say "The club now needs a period of stability rather than additional change", in light of multiple banners, protests and wishes from supporters for Stan Kroenke to leave his position over the last few seasons.

Kroenke has been involved in the Arsenal set up since 2008 when he joined the board of directors but since September 2018 he is now the sole owner of the club.

He is more than familiar with the sporting industry, owning teams in football, basketball, American football, ice hockey, lacrosse and even esports.

With just three weeks until the end of the transfer window, it's likely that only a blockbuster signing will liven up the mood of supporters towards their American proprietor.