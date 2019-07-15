Smith becomes Stoke’s seventh summer signing

Stoke City have made Huddersfield Town defender Tommy Smith their seventh signing of the summer.

The 27-year-old right-back has moved to the Potters on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Smith leaves the side that he has spent his entire professional career with, signing in 2012 from Manchester City.

He made his debut the following year and has played more than 200 times for Huddersfield, including 45 appearances in their 2016-17 campaign to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Smith played 39 times in the top-flight, but after relegation last season has chosen to make the move to Staffordshire.

‘New challenge’

Stoke manager Nathan Jones believes that Smith is another strong addition to their squad ahead of the new season.

“Tommy has been playing Premier League for the past two years and was the outstanding right back in the Championship the year Huddersfield got promoted,” he told the club’s website.

“He’s a great age, has a good pedigree, is a wonderful character and a good athlete.”

Smith added: “When the opportunity came up to join a club like Stoke City it was one I was never going to turn down.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about the Club from players past and present so when the opportunity arose and I really thought about the Club and where they wanted to go it was a no brainier for me.

“It was difficult to leave Huddersfield Town, I won’t lie about that. I spent a large part of my career there and had some amazing times, but ultimately I was ready for a new challenge and if there’s one club in the Championship you could hand pick to embrace a new challenge then it would be Stoke City.”

Potters mean business

Smith becomes the seventh player to move to the Bet365 Stadium in this transfer window.

He is only the second to require a transfer fee, after the capture of Barnsley centre-back Liam Lindsay for £2m.

Goalkeeper Adam Davies has also joined from the Tykes on a free transfer, while left-back Stephen Ward moved following his departure from Burnley.

The Potters have also picked up midfielder Jordan Cousins from QPR, along with forwards Nick Powell and Lee Gregory from Wigan Athletic and Millwall respectively.

Boss Jones said: “We want to improve the squad, we want to get better all the time and we believe we’ve done that with the players we’ve brought in.”

They finished in 16th place in their first season back in the Championship last year following relegation, with Jones leaving Luton Town to replace Gary Rowett as manager in January.