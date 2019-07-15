David Luiz: You can't play for Chelsea without trophies on your mind

David Luiz has reinstated the elite winning mentality needed to play for Chelsea ahead of a season that will see many young players attempt to force themselves into Lampard’s plans.

The Brazilian defender added the club must aim high and understand the new philosophy being implemented at Chelsea.

Lampard will be counting on Luiz to pass on his experience and knowledge amongst the squad on and off the pitch.

Everybody wants to win

Having won the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and the FA Cup, Luiz has shown his desire and mentality to accumulate silverware in a Chelsea shirt.

In an interview with Chelsea he expressed the importance of aiming high.

“If you don’t think about winning trophies then you cannot play for Chelsea,” said the 32-year-old. “The ambition has to be high. Everybody understands our situation and we have to be patient but, in the end, everybody wants to win.”

He followed on and commented on the progress the Blues have made under Lampard so far. However, more work is yet to be done.

“We are starting to understand what Lampard wants from us and we want to continue in the same way, to work a lot and know what we have to do on the pitch.

“There are many fantastic clubs in England working with managers for three or four years with amazing squads but it’s up to us to understand as quickly as possible this new philosophy and try to win the games.”

‘Lamps’ to Gaffer

Luiz was fortunate to build a playing relationship with Lampard winning the Champions League together in 2012. The Brazilian has drawn similarities between Chelsea’s all-time top goal scorer’s coaching and playing styles.

“He’s leading the team like he did as a player,” said Luiz. “Just in a different way now. “He cannot run anymore or score goals for us but he’s still a leader so it will be easy to understand him.

“It’s great to have him back and not just him but all his staff as well because they have known this club for a long time, they love this club and they were waiting for this opportunity.”

Every day another boy is born who wants to be a footballer

Chelsea’s number 30 has made 248 appearances for the Blues and understands his senior role within the side. The 2013 Confederations Cup winner said Chelsea were lucky to have such ‘amazing’ talent, yet the youngsters have to ‘open to the door themselves’.

He said: “We are a lucky team because we have so much talent. The young players are amazing, they have the quality already to play for this club. I have to do my role as a senior player trying to help them and also doing my job.

“When you’re young, you have to think about you opening the door yourself and not the door being opened for you. The young players have to work with this mentality because life is not easy.

“Every day another boy is born who wants to be a footballer so it’s up to everyone to work hard and open the door themselves. They have the talent and potential for that, so they just have to show it every single day.”

Dublin was a success

Lampard began his reign at Chelsea with a draw and a convincing win while on tour in Dublin. Luiz has reflected on the trip before the Blues travel to Japan and said it’s been a great start.

“We’ve had a great time in Dublin,” he started. “There’s been a great spirit and energy. It’s always important to be positive in life, especially in our job.

“It’s been great for us to start in this way. It’s not always easy to start again after a long period on holiday but we are doing very well and trying to get in shape as soon as possible.”