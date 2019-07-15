Mason Mount signs five-year contract at Chelsea

Having enjoyed an impressive spell at Derby County last season under Frank Lampard, Mason Mount has signed a five-year contract extending his stay at Stamford bridge until 2024.

The 20-year-old midfielder helped the Rams reach the Championship Play-Off Final but fell short of victory at Wembley to Aston Villa.

He made 44 appearances for Derby last season scoring eleven goals and providing six assists while he averaged 87 minutes a game.

Mount’s thoughts

Mount joined Chelsea at the age of six and worked his way through the age groups before joining Vitesse Arnhem on loan in 2017.

The midfielder has won the UEFA Youth League, Youth League and the FA Youth Cup on two occasions with Chelsea at youth level.

Upon the new contract, Mount told Chelsea it has always been his target to play for the Blues first team.

He said: “It is a massively proud moment for myself and my family. I joined this club at six years old and it was always my goal to play for the first team one day.

“I’m really looking forward to the coming season now and working hard to have an impact here at Chelsea. I’ve been at the club for a long time already and hopefully I’ll stay for a long time to come.”

Mount has always stood out

Chelsea Director Marina Granovskaia was delighted with the contract renewal and claimed Mount has always stood out as a fantastic talent.

“Mason has come right the way through the Chelsea Academy and has always stood out as a fantastic talent and dedicated individual,” she began.

“We have monitored his development extremely closely while he has been out on loan and believe he is now ready to be a member of our squad competing at the top of the Premier League.

“Like another of our Academy graduates, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, we are delighted Mason has committed himself to the club this summer and look forward to an exciting future ahead.”