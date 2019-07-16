Crewe Alexandra 3-1 Curzon Ashton: Alex secure another pre-season win

Crewe Alexandra came into the game off the back of a 6-0 win away at Altrincham, whilst Curzon Ashton lost their previous game 2-0 to Stockport County.

Taylor Opens Scoring

Trialist Paul Taylor scored the first goal of the game for the Alex on the 22nd minute, the ball was played to him from Kirk and he smashed it into the top right corner past goalkeeper Cam Mason.

The dominant side in the second half, Crewe player Perry Ng flicked the ball over his defender and hit it towards the bottom corner, only to be denied by Curzon keeper Cam Mason

We entered the second half with Crewe by far the most dominant side, with Curzon not managing to have a single shot on target in the first 45 minutes and being limited to only a couple of chances.

Charlie Kirk made it two for Crewe, hitting on the half volley from a very tight angle to guide the ball into the bottom corner, with help from the woodwork.

Ex-Curzon Riley makes it three

On loan to the Tameside team last year, Crewe's Lewis Riley slotted home from a couple of yards out after a simple ball from Harry Pickering down the byline.

Not long after, trialist Harvey Smith nodded in from inside of the six yard box to increase Crewe's goal tally to four for the night.

Football League stalwart Paul Green coolly slotted the ball into the net after a comfortable delivery from Harry Pickering

Liam Davies grabs a consolation goal

After a brilliant save by the Crewe goalkeeper from a powerful Curzon strike, the opposition were awarded a corner. From that, the ball was played about in the box and Curzon forward Liam Davies was able to pounce and the opportunity and slot it home for the National League North Club.

Curzon Ashton: Cameron Mason, Andrew Halls (c), Josh Askew, Robert Evans, Daniel Shaw, Trialist, Daniel O'Brien, Liam Davies, Trialist, Sean Miller, Jack Banister.

Crewe Alexandra: Will Jaaskeleinan, Perry Ng, Ryan Wintle, Harvey Smith. Eddy Nolan, Tommy Lowery, Paul Green, Lewis Riley, Charlie Kirk, Paul Taylor