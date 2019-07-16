Patience key for summer signings according to Emery

Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery insisted patience will be key in the transfer market after the Gunners eased past Colorado Rapids 3-0 in their first pre-season fixture.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring after his deft chip deflected off home 'keeper Clint Irwin. 18-year-old debutant James Olayinka scored a stunning second before Gabriel Martinelli, the only signing of the summer so far, marked his first game in red and white with a goal.

On the subject of transfers, Emery said: “The club is working”.

“We are speaking every day with the club and Edu. I prefer to work with patience and calm and take the best decision.

“We need someone to help us. The club is working on that. We prefer to take the best decision with patience. If we need to wait more time for this reason I prefer to do that.”

Youth shines through

After Emery's decision to select an extremely youthful first starting line-up of pre-season, he was asked whether players such as Martinelli are in his first-team thinking as the start of the domestic campaign nears.

“Our idea is to give every young player chances to be with us, first in the training ground and after playing matches like today.

“The idea is to give them more chances in other matches. They will win the possibility to be with us with their performances.”

With the number of fixtures still to come on the Gunners pre-season travels, the youngest members of the squad will certainly get more opportunities in the spotlight.

French resistance

One of the biggest stories unfortunately still surrounding the club is Laurent Koscielny’s position. The French international and captain refused to travel to the States amid talks of a move to Ligue 1 and broken promises on Arsenal’s side.

Emery, who revealed that he had spoken three times to Koscielny at the beginning of the summer, was keen to keep the matter between the player and the club.

“He has one year left on his contract. For me as a coach he’s an important player. Now it’s a matter for him and the club.

“I cannot say more than that. I spoke with him before he came here and he decide to stay there.”

More to come

Next up for the Gunners is German champions Bayern Munich, and Arsenal’s Head Coach has given an insight to fans on who they can expect to feature.

“Wednesday we will continue with some players who haven’t played yet, like Sokratis, Mkhitaryan, Xhaka, and Reiss Nelson.

Other players played less minutes. Our preparation here is very important for these matches, Bayern Munich, Fiorentina and Real Madrid. The group is working very well."