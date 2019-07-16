Aston Villa target Marvelous Nakamba goes AWOL to force through a move

Le Soir has reported that Marvelous Nakamba was due to return to training on Monday but the Zimbabwean international was a no show.

Nakamba was granted extra time off due to his participation in Zimbawae's Africa Cup of Nations conquest which ended in the group stage.

Aston Villa are said to have made a €10 million bid for the midfielder who feels that Club Brugge have 'disrespected' him by rejecting the offer.

Villa made Nakamba's former Brugge teammate Wesely Moraes their record signing earlier this summer and Nakamba seems determined to follow the Brazillian striker to Birmingham.

Le Soir has reported that Nakamba 'will do everything' to make the move happen which appears to include going on strike. The playoff winners are said to be frustrated by the Belgian sides 'flip-flopping' in regards to the player's availability.

A deal could still be done for the midfielder however Villa won't want to wait around and could move on to other targets.

Villa's other business

The 25-year-old midfielder is one of many to be linked with the newly-promoted side. Kalvin Philips of Leeds United has been heavily linked but Villa look to be priced out of a move. A deal for Manchester City's Brazillian midfielder Douglas Luiz appears to be imminent.

The Telegraph is reporting that Villa will pay Man City £15 million for the defensive midfielder. Luiz hasn't played a single game for City due to work permit issues and has instead spent his time on loan at Girona in Spain.

Stade de Reims centre-back Bjorn Engels is also set to join the newly-promoted side as Dean Smith further strengthens his defence. The Birmingham Mail has reported that the Belgian defender trained alongside the Villa first team in their pre-season base camp in Minnesota.

Villa have so far made seven signings this summer and appear to be far from done yet. The Villans have also been linked with Egyptian winger Trezeguet. The Kasimpasa winger could be yet another new signing to arrive at Villa Park this summer.