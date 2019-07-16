Sam Byram joins Norwich City on four-year deal

Norwich City have completed their fourth signing of the summer with full-back Sam Byram arriving at Carrow Road from West Ham United.

Byram has signed a four-year contract to join Ralf Fahrmann, Josip Drmic and Aidan Fitzpatrick as new arrivals to Daniel Farke’s team, and will wear the number three shirt.

A new challenge needed

In an interview with his new club, Byram said that he is delighted and has already joined his new teammates on their pre-season tour of Germany.

“I heard about the interest a week or two ago, it’s all happened quite fast and it’s been a quick turnaround.

“Obviously, I wasn’t in the plans at West Ham going forward and I needed a new challenge to go out and push on after last season,” Byram said.

The 25-year old spent the last campaign at the Canaries' Championship rivals Nottingham Forest, but a ruptured ACL meant Byram could only feature in six games from a disappointing loan spell at the City Ground.

“When I heard Norwich were interested, I was really interested because of how the manager had the team playing last year.

“I watched a lot of them last season with the fluid football and passing style, it’s obviously very attractive,” Byram added.

"Fresh start” excites Byram

Byram began his career at Leeds United where he made 143 appearances across four seasons, and his consistently good performances earned him a move to the Premier League with West Ham.

However, he only went on to make 36 appearances in an injury-hit three years at the London Stadium, and attempted to resurrect his career at Forest before another injury restricted him again.

“I had a nasty injury last season and it was nice to finish the season with a couple of games and then this feels like a new chapter, a fresh start. It’s one I’m really excited about and I can’t wait to get started.

“The Premier League is a massive step up from the Championship and I’m sure everyone who got the club to where it’s at now, I’m sure they are all excited now,” Byram continued.

Byram has already joined his new club in Germany on their pre-season tour, and has just completed his own ten-day fitness regime in Switzerland, but the full-back doesn’t believe he is match fit as of yet.

“Hopefully that will come in the following weeks. I’m definitely up for the hard work,” Byram finished.