Livingston sign defender Ibrahima Savane

Livingston have today welcomed left-back Ibrahima Savane to Almondvale, from Ligue 2 side Béziers in France.

The 25-year-old has signed a two-year deal, with an option of a third, at the Scottish Premiership club, after impressing in training and in a pre-season friendly against Alloa.

Savane, who has opted for his favoured number 29 shirt, could feature in Livingston’s Betfred Cup match against Ayr United tonight, subject to international clearance.

Manager Gary Holt is delighted with the signing. He said: “Ibrahima came in and trained with the squad over the last week or so and played around 75 minutes against Alloa Athletic last Tuesday.”

“By all accounts he did well and we think he will adapt to Scottish football fairly quickly and be an asset to the team going forward.”

The European market

The Guinea-born defender is the latest of several unknown additions to the Lions.

Holt had said that the club would be dipping in to the European market again this year, which paid off last season with the addition of Togolese midfielder Steve Lawson.

New summer signings Cece Pepe and Aymen Souda are further examples of Livi going beyond the UK market in search of talent.

Souda, Pepe and Savane are all French speakers, so can help each other adjust to life in Scotland. Lawson, another French speaker, who has already been with the club for a year, could play a huge part in the trio settling too.

Living within their means

There was a time where, as a top flight club, Livingston were spending money that they didn’t have - buying players that they couldn’t afford in the long term.

The current regime seem to have got their signings and financial structure spot on, and are adding quality without breaking the bank.

Savane, who made 64 appearances during his time with Béziers, was signed on his ability of course, but making sure the player was in Livingston’s financial structure played a big part in the deal, said Holt.

“Davie [Martindale] and myself have been working with various agents across Europe this summer trying to identify players that are 1) within our financial structure, and 2) have the ability to play in the Scottish Premiership."

“Ibrahima is one of the players that has ticked both those boxes. He’s a talented footballer who has played Ligue 2 in France, which is a very good standard."