Oliver Skipp ready to 'push on' at Spurs

Oliver Skipp has said he is ready to make his mark at Tottenham Hotspur in the coming 2019/20 Premier League season.

The Academy-graduate made his mark in last year's pre-season and went on to impress Mauricio Pochettino throughout the course of the campaign.

Spurs have already spent big this summer after paying £65m for Tanguy Ndombele but the midfielder is still focused on progressing with the Lilywhites.

Push on

Skipp earned 12 competitive first-team appearances last season after Spurs found themselves counting on their youngsters due to a mountain of injuries.

Speaking to the Club's website, Skipp said:

“All I can do is try to push on. Okay, I’ve been able to show a bit of what I can do last season but now I start again, make sure I have the same attitude," he said.

The 18-year-old made his Premier League debut last December in a 3-1 victory over Southampton.

“You have to show the same level of desire and not rest on your laurels, keep going and hopefully improve on last season.

That’s what I’m looking to do and that’s why this pre-season is massive again for me to hopefully get another chance to impress the manager.”

No room to become comfortable

Pochettino has shown throughout his managerial career that he has a huge belief in developing youth.

When asked whether he was happy with his 2019/20 season, the youngster replied.

“You can never be satisfied with what you’ve done. You always have to look forward," Skipp said.

Skipp was a part of Tottenham's Champions League final squad despite only being 18-years-of age.

“This is a new challenge and hopefully I can build on the momentum I gained last season. You have to push on, impress again, have the same attitude and hopefully carry on and build again.”