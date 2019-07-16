Spurs battle Arsenal in the pursuit for Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly still in the race for Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos with the midfielder looking for the exit this summer.

However, rivals Arsenal are believed to be closing in on a deal for Ceballos.

One thing which seems certain is the Spaniard's wish to leave Madrid this summer.

North London rivalry

Spurs and Arsenal have already locked horns in the continuing battle for William Saliba and it seems they are battling it out for Ceballos' signature.

Reports suggest Unai Emery has played a huge role in attempting to acquire Ceballos on a season-long loan.

Madrid and the midfielder are not keen on a permanent deal but the Spaniard does want to leave this summer to gain more game time.

Ceballos is currently on holiday following his efforts in Spains U21 Euros victory but is expected to return early next week.

A blow for Spurs?

Tottenham are in a situation at the moment with Christian Eriksen wishing for a move away to Real Madrid this summer.

Whether missing out on Ceballos would be a blow would depend on whether the Dane leaves or stays.

Spurs have also been linked with Giovani Lo Celso which would make more sense as a replacement for the Dane as the current Real Betis midfielder would be signed permanently.

However, should Eriksen leave and Spurs not find a replacement it would put a huge deal of pressure on Dele Alli who has since failed to match the impressive goal tallies which he achieved in his first two seasons.