Report: Wolves "favourites" to sign Diego Costa 

The Birmingham Mail reports that Wolverhampton Wanderers are clear favourites to sign Brazil-born striker, Diego Costa.

However, their claims are based on bookmakers' odds regarding the future of Costa rather than any inside knowledge.

After the recent arrivals of Portuguese star Joao Felix and striker Alvaro Morata to Atletico Madrid, it seems as though Diego Costa is surplus to requirements for Diego Simeone's side.

West Ham was also in the race for the 30-year-old after having lost Marko Arnautovic, Andy Caroll and Lucas Perez this summer.

According to ESPN Brazil, Flamengo has recently been in talks to secure Costa's services and are reportedly set to put an offer forward of between £9m and £12m.

With the departure of Helder Costa to Leeds and Ivan Cavaleiro to Fulham, The Wanderers are yet to sign players.

Nuno Espirito Santo told Sky Sports News: “It’s obvious we have to bring (players in)" and claimed that without any investment it would be difficult to reiterate what happened last season, though warning that this would only happen if they worked "harder and dedicated more."

"We do need to bring in more, but we are only to bring in players who add quality to the squad."

No signings yet for Wolves

The club has only sold players thus far but the Portuguese manager acknowledged it is all about having "quality players and not the quantity." And is confident that although "sometimes things are not always possible, I’m hopeful that we are going to bring players in.”

"We have lots to consider. I hope we make a bunch of very good ones."

Wolves have travelled to China ahead of pre-season where they will face Newcastle United on Wednesday for the Premier League Asia Trophy and until now, they have only made Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker's loan move permanent.

Santo's men will then fly back to prepare for the Europa League clash opener at Molineux on July 25. Their opponent will either be Crusaders of Northern Ireland or B36 Torshavn from the Faroe Islands.