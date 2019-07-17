Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Preview: Gunners face difficult pre-season test

The first game of the International Champions Cup sees an Arsenal team buoyed by a decent runout against Colorado Rapids take on Bayern Munich.

The Gunners have a poor record against the Bundesliga champions but are unlikely to feel much pressure in what is only their second pre season clash.

It will also serve as a welcome distraction from the transfer rumours that have swirled around this week regarding Dani Ceballos, William Saliba and Kieran Tierney.

For Bayern it’s their first summer outing and an opportunity for their fans to see new boys Benjamin Pavard and Jann-Fiete Arp in action, as well as get minutes under the belts of their more established stars.

Former Arsenal youngster Serge Gnabry won Bayern’s Player of the Year last season and will have his sights set on making the Gunners regret letting him go.

Arsenal’s record against the German giants is notoriously poor with just three wins in 12 matches since the turn of the century - Bayern have won the last three fixtures between the two sides 3-1.

The managers

Unai Emery faced questions this week about Arsenal’s summer recruitment, and his words would have been reassuring after the open letter sent to Stan Kroenke this week.

On signing new players he told Arsenal.com: “We are being very, very demanding and we are first speaking about the possibility to sign very big, very expensive players and the first player in our list is our first target.”

He also spoke about the leadership in the squad: “We have players with the capacity [to be captains]. One is Granit. Last year also he played so much as a captain, and was like a captain in the dressing room.



"We also have Mesut and Nacho, and also other players, they can take this position also. I want from three to five captains in the team.”

Niko Kovac faced questions about squad rotation and his aims for pre-season ahead of the match. "We want to give the players the opportunity to play against good opponents. That's why we'll give everybody 45 minutes.

"We have to ensure the lads are fit."

Team news

New signing Gabriel Martinelli scored against Colorado Rapids and may start again for Arsenal, with Emery likely to make a host of changes to his side.

Mesut Ozil and Alex Lacazette may start having featured off the bench on Tuesday.

Likely line up: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Chambers, Thompson; Xhaka, Smith-Rowe; Nelson, Ozil, Martinelli; Lacazette

Pavard is set to make his first appearance in a Bayern shirt, with Kovac likely to name a strong starting line up and then rotate heavily at half time.

Likely line up: Neuer; Kimmich, Pavard, Sule, Alaba, Martinez, Thiago, Muller, Gnabry, Coman, Lewandowski.