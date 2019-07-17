Solskjaer praises young stars following pre-season victory over Leeds United

Manchester United made it two wins from two in pre-season with a 4-0 victory over Leeds United in Perth.

First-half goals from Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford were topped off by Phil Jones and Anthony Martial in the second 45 as United completed the drubbing of their historical rivals.

After the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for his young stars of the team.

'High hopes' for Rashford

Solskjaer started talk of his young stars off by naming one who has already become an established member of the first-team, even at such a young age - Marcus Rashford.

With Romelu Lukaku rumoured to be heading out of Old Trafford, it is possible that Rashford could soon become the most experienced striker at the club, showing the faith that his manager has in him.

“We have high hopes for him [Rashford] to have a better season than last year.” stated Solskjaer.

Confidence in other young stars

Following talk of Rashford, the Norweigen boss went on further to discuss younger members of his squad.

“Chongy [Tahith Chong] and Angel [Gomes] showed a lot in the second half, but also Jimmy [James Garner], he’s just showing glimpses of the midfielder we think he can be.” started the former Red Devils forward.

He went on further to discuss 17-year-old Mason Greenwood, who had started to break into the first-team at the back end of the last and got his first goal as a senior player today.

"He [Greenwood] is a talented player, he has the opportunity to become a United player." started Solskjaer. "I am sure will grab his chance because everything is there. He is two-footed. That first goal will be a weight off his shoulders."

Away from the academy graduates, the Red Devils also had Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, both 21 years of age, feature heavily, proving that there is a potentially bright future for many at the Theatre of Dreams.