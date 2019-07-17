Kieran Trippier is on the verge of joining Atletico Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

The two clubs have agreed on a fee of around £20m with the right-back to undergo a medical today.

Trippier has spent four years at Spurs after joining from Burnley in 2015 but endured a poor season in the 2018/19 campaign.

No longer wanted

Trippier's last game for the Lilywhites came in the Champions League final where the Englishman left the field in tears after waving his goodbye to the fans.

Following the game, the 28-year-old admitted it was unlikely he would see out his contract which was due to end in 2022:

When asked about his future, the defender said: "I don't know.



"I want to stay in England but what can you do?"

"I'll see what happens and what the club wants, most importantly."

"I go home now, spend time with my family, just recover after a long, difficult season. Everybody's got a decision to make."

Right time to leave?

Trippier became Spurs' first-choice right-back following the departure of Kyle Walker and impressed despite providing a completely different style of play to Walker.

The Bury-born defender offered Spurs more quality passing in attack than Walker - albeit could not match the pace Walker did on the counter.

However, last campaign did not prove a successful one for the right-back after his lack of consistency and not living up to the standards he set at the 2018 World Cup.