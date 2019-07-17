Danny Rose left out of Tottenham squad but Eriksen and Alderweireld travel

Tottenham Hotspur have released their squad list for their pre-season tour of Asia and then Germany.

Danny Rose has been left out of the squad after being 'granted additional time off in order to explore prospective opportunities with other clubs.'

However, Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderwiereld will travel despite rumours linking them with a move away this summer.

Rose told he can leave

The squad list did not include Tottenham's first-choice left-back Rose with the Englishman expected to leave the Club by the end of the transfer window.

The 28-year-old spoke following England's European Nations League victory over Switzerland about his situation:

"I don’t know what the future holds now. I’m looking forward to a break," he said.

It is believed Spurs are willing to allow Rose to leave the Club should an offer of around £25m be received.

"If I’m back at Tottenham next season, great, if I’m not – great. I’ll just have to wait and see.

"It has been no secret that my name has been mentioned quite a few times in terms of players moving on and I’ll be just sitting tight over the next few weeks and just seeing what happens. Either way I’m prepared for whatever happens."

Duo travel amid the rumours

Alderweireld and Eriksen, however, will travel despite their futures both being up in the air this summer.

Eriksen has been heavily linked with a move away following his comments admitting he is open to a 'new challenge'.

Real Madrid reportedly showed interest in the Dane early in the window but have since cooled their attraction in the player.

Alderweireld has been linked with a move to AS Roma with the possibility of the player leaving for just £25m within the next eight days.

Again, according to reports, Roma have cooled their interest in the defender after realising the money involved in bringing the player to Italy.