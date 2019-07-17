Tottenham Hotspur name squad for their pre-season tour of Asia

Tottenham Hotspur have named their squad to travel to Asia and then on to Germany for their pre-season tour.

Danny Rose has not made the cut with the left-back granted permission to seek a new club.

However, Mauricio Pochettino - as always - has put a lot of trust in his youngsters with the likes of Anthony Georgiou, Troy Parrott and Jack Roles all included in the squad.

Exclusions

Rose is the noteworthy exclusion from the squad, however, Vincent Janssen and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou have also been allowed to seek a new club.

Ben Davies, Eric Dier and Cameron Carter-Vickers have been left out the squad with the trio recovering from injuries and will continue their rehabilitation at Hotspur Way.

Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez and Victor Wanyama will all return to training next week following their delayed holidays due to international duty.

Inclusions

Perhaps unexpectedly, Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld have both travelled despite their futures seemingly up in the air.

As was the case in last season's tour of the USA, Pochettino has included a large number of Tottenham's young stars.

Jonathan De Bie (GK), Jamie Bowden (CM/DM), Anthony Georgiou (AM/LB), Brooklyn Lyons-Foster (CB/RB), George Marsh (DM/CB), Parrott (ST), Roles (AM), Japhet Tanganga (CB), Harvey White (CM/DM) all included in the squad.

The full squad

Below is the full list of who will be making the journey to Singapore on Wednesday:

Goalkeepers:

Jonathan De Bie, Paulo Gazzaniga, Hugo Lloris, Alfie Whiteman.

Defenders:

Toby Alderweireld, Juan Foyth, Brooklyn Lyons-Foster, Japhet Tanganga, Jan Vertonghen, Kyle Walker-Peters.

Midfielders:

Dele Alli, Jamie Bowden, Christian Eriksen, Anthony Georgiou, Erik Lamela, George Marsh, Tanguy Ndombele, Jack Roles, Moussa Sissoko, Oliver Skipp Harvey White, Harry Winks.

Forwards:

Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, Troy Parrott, Heung-Min Son.