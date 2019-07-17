Kieran Trippier completes £20m move from Spurs to Atletico Madrid

Kieran Trippier has completed his move from Tottenham Hotspur to Atletico Madrid in a deal believed to be worth £22m.

The right-back seemed destined for a move away from the Lilywhites after seemingly waving his goodbyes to the Spurs faithful after the Champions League final.

Trippier has already joined up with his new teammates after participating in training on Wednesday.

Signed and already in training

Trippier joined the North London club in June 2015 from Burnley, where he spent the last four years and played more than 100 times.

In 2017, he agreed on a five-year contract through to 2022 but later admitted he was unsure whether he would see out his Spurs contract.

Atletico announced the signing of the Englishman on social media, making the club's third major defensive signing this summer.

The 28-year-old will now play alongside the recruited centre-back Felipe from Porto and left-back Renan Lodi from Atletico Paranaense.

Los Colchoneros have spent over £170m on signings thus far this summer with the former Benfica striker, Joao Felix who was bought for £113m and Marcos Llorente who arrived from Real Madrid for around £36m, revealed BBC Sport.

However, there is an explanation as to why Atletico are investing well this summer after they received a £107.7m fee from the sale of their former highly-rated striker, Antoine Griezmann who was confirmed at Barcelona.

Trippier's last appearance for the Lilywhites was in the 2-0 Champions League final defeat to Liverpool in June. He did not travel with Mauricio Pochettino's side ahead of their pre-season tour in Asia.