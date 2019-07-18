Arsenal 2019/20 fixtures and where to watch them 

Arsenal kick-off their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a 2pm clash against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday 11 August to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Arsenal finished their 2018/19 campaign with a defeat to Chelsea in the Europa League Final and narrowing missed out on the final Champions League places, meant the Gunners will continue to play in the Europa League for the third consecutive season.

Unai Emery and his squad will be hoping to secure a top-four finish in getting back into the Champions League. The Gunners will probably have their eyes on some silverware and to go one better in the Europa League this year could prove vital.

Arsenal’s pre-season tour got off to a shaky start with club captain, Laurent Koscielny, refusing to travel. Koscielny, who is the longest-serving member of the Arsenal squad believed that his 9 years of service to the club has earned the right to terminate his contract despite still having a year left. Arsenal are taking disciplinary actions, which included stripping Koscielny of the club captaincy.

Arsenal’s only summer signing was young Brazilian forward, Gabriel Martinelli, for a £6m fee. There have been numerous headlines around Arsenal’s transfer budgets believed to be around £45m. The lack of budget and ambition from owner Stan Kroenke, lead many fans to grow infuriated and begin protesting his ownership with the hashtag #WeCareDoYou.

The fans are urging the club to make some signings before the transfer window closes as they are on the verge of secure the services of Saint Etienne centre-back William Saliba. Arsenal are working on a loan deal for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos and they are continuing their pursuit of signing Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.

Pre-Season

(All times BST)

July 20: Vs Fiorentina - Bank of America Stadium (6pm)

July 24: Vs Real Madrid - FedExField (7pm)

July 24: Vs Barnet - The Hive (7:45pm)

July 28: Vs Lyon - Emirates Stadium (3:15pm)

July 31: Vs Angers - Stade Raymond Kapa (7:30pm)

August 4: Vs Barcelona - Camp Nou (7pm)

Full Arsenal Fixtures season 2019/20

(All fixtures subject to change)

August 2019

Sun 11: Vs Newcastle United (A) (2pm, Live on Sky Sports)

Sat 17: Vs Burnley (H) (12:30pm, Live on BT Sports)

Sat 24: Vs Liverpool (A) (5:30pm, Live on Sky Sports)

September 2019

Sun 1: Vs Tottenham Hotspur (H) (4:30pm, Live on Sky Sports)

Sun 15: Vs Watford (A) (4:30pm, Live on Sky Sports)

Thurs 19: Europa League MD 1 (Live on BT Sports)

Sun 22: Vs Aston Villa (H)

Sep 24-25: Vs Carabao Cup Third Round Tie

Mon 30: Vs Manchester United (A) (8pm, Live on Sky Sports)

October 2019

Thurs 3: Europa League MD 2 (Live on BT Sports)

Sun 6: Vs AFC Bournemouth (H)

Sat 19: Vs Sheffield United (A)

Thurs 24: Europa League MD 3 (Live on BT Sports)

Sun 27: Vs Crystal Palace (H)

Oct 29-30: Carabao Cup Fourth Round Tie

November 2019

Sat 2: Vs Wolves (H)

Thurs 7: Europa League MD 4 (Live on BT Sports)

Sun 10: Vs Leicester City (A)

Sun 23: Vs Southampton (H)

Thurs 28: Europa League MD 5 (Live on BT Sports)

December 2019

Sun 1: Vs Norwich (A)

Tue 3: Vs Brighton and Hove Albion (H)

Sat 7: Vs West Ham United (A)

Thurs 12: Europa League MD Six (Live on BT Sports)

Sun 15: Vs Manchester City (H)

Dec 17-18: Carabao Cup Quarter-Final Tie

Sat 21: Vs Everton (A)

Thu 26: Vs AFC Bournemouth (A)

Sat 28: Vs Chelsea (H)

January 2020

Wed 1: Vs Manchester United (H)

Jan 3-6: FA CUP Third Round Tie

Jan 7-9: Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg (Live on Sky Sports)

Sat 11: Vs Crystal Palace (A)

Sat 18: Vs Sheffield United (H)

Wed 22: Vs Chelsea (A)

Jan 24-27: FA CUP Fourth Round Tie

Jan 28-29: Carabao Cup Semi-Final Second Leg (Live on Sky Sports)

February 2020

Sat 1: Vs Burnley (A)

Sat 8: Vs Newcastle United (H)

Thurs 20: Europa League Round of 32 First Leg (Live on BT Sports)

Sun 23: Vs Everton (H)

Thurs 27: Europa League Round of 32 Second Leg (Live on BT Sports)

Sat 29: Vs Manchester City (A)

March 2020

Sun 1: Carabao Cup Final (Live on Sky Sports)

Mar 3-6: FA CUP Fifth Round Tie

Sat 7: West Ham United (H)

Thurs 12: Europa League Round of 16 First Leg (Live on BT Sports)

Sun 15: Vs Brighton and Hove Albion (A)

Thurs 19: Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg (Live on BT Sports)

Sun 22: Vs Southampton (A)

Mar 20-23: FA CUP Quarter-Final Tie

April 2020

Sat 4: Vs Norwich (H)

Thurs 9: Europa League Quarter Final First Leg (Live on BT Sports)

Sun 12: Vs Wolves (A)

Thurs 16: Europa League Quarter Final Second Leg (Live on BT Sports)

Sat 18: Vs Leicester City (H)

April 18-19: FA CUP Semi-Final Tie

Sat 25: Vs Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Thurs 30: Europa League Semi-Final First Leg (Live on BT Sports)

May 2020

Sat 2: Vs Liverpool (H)

Thurs 7: Europa League Semi-Final Second Leg (Live on BT Sports)

Sun 10: Vs Aston Villa (A)

Sun 17: Vs Watford (H)

Sat 23: FA CUP Final

Wed 27: Europa League Final- Stadion Energa Gdańsk, Poland (Live on BT Sports)