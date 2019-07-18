Burnley vs Crewe and Port Vale Preview: Clarets face Saturday doubleheader

Burnley return to footballing action this weekend with two friendlies against Crewe Alexandra and Port Vale.

After a successful start to their pre-season campaign, Sean Dyche’s men split into two teams to face the two SkyBet League Two teams at Gresty Road and Vale Park.

Team news

The Clarets also played against two opposition in their last outings against Accrington Stanley and Tranmere Rovers which will give us a good understanding about who will lineup alongside each other on Saturday.

Adam Legzdins, Nick Pope, Joe Hart and Tom Heaton all played a half each, with David Jones getting a combined 60 minutes across the two games where the ten outfielders swapped opposition at half time, meaning Dyche could give 90 minutes to everyone.

This won’t be the case on Saturday given the location of the games, however, it could mean that more young stars from the Under 23s will be involved.

There are no new injury concerns for Dyche to contend with, with new signings Erik Pieters and Jay Rodriguez looking to get some more minutes under their belts with their new teammates.

The opposition

Both teams ply their trade in the fourth tier of English football, with Crewe performing significantly better than Vale last term.

The Railwaymen finished just six points outside of the playoffs with 65 points in 12th place, but Vale stumbled across the line in 20th, just eight points above the drop zone.

Chris Porter hit 13 goals in the league last season for Crewe, with new signing Daniel Powell firing eight goals in 38 appearances for Northampton Town, so the Clarets backline will have to be wary of this attack force.

Tom Pope was the leading scorer for Port Vale last campaign, with 11 goals to his name, with new signings David Amoo, Richard Bennett, Mark Cullen and Ryan Lloyd all looking to prove themselves in front of their new manager, John Askey.

Burnley are gearing up for their first league game of the season, at Turf Moor against Southampton on August 10.