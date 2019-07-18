Max Aarons signs new five-year deal with Norwich City

Max Aarons has become the latest Canary to agree a new long-term deal with newly promoted Norwich City.

After earning his debut in the East Anglia derby at Ipswich Town, Aarons went on to make 41 league appearances in last season's title-winning campaign at Carrow Road.

Brilliant the word of the day for Aarons

His consistently good performances earned him the recognition of EFL Young Player of the Season, and Aarons has committed to a five-year contract to keep him at the club until 2024.

“Obviously it’s been a brilliant season for me personally and the team and to top it off with the new contract is brilliant.

“The club has shown a lot of faith in me since I joined the first team setup; for them to reward me with a new deal is brilliant,” Aarons said.

Embed from Getty Images

It was reported that Aarons could be on his way out to join a top Premier League side after his impressive debut season, with Tottenham Hotspur rumoured to be interested, but this new deal puts an end to the speculation.

“The progress has been massive and gone really quickly.

“To think I was sat signing my first professional deal this time last year and being here now, it’s brilliant,” Aarons added.

Boss’ belief pushed Aarons further

The right-back admitted he was "very nervous” before making his debut but he believes that head coach Daniel Farke deserves credit for handing him his first start at Portman Road in September.

“Credit to the boss for giving me the opportunity to play every week.

“I’ve come on a lot as a player – when I watch my first game back at Ipswich to now, my game has developed a lot,” Aarons said.

The Canaries travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the opening game of the Premier League season, and Aarons can’t wait to go head to head with some of the world’s finest players.

“As a player, you want to test yourself at the highest level.

Embed from Getty Images

“What better way to start, away at Liverpool and it will be a challenge but there is more to be gained.

“We’ll go there with confidence and everyone has felt good in pre-season and by the time that first game comes, we’ll be ready,” Aarons finished.