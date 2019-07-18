FC Schalke 04 vs Norwich City Preview: Canaries prepare for second match of pre-season 

Premier League new-boys Norwich City will step up their efforts for match sharpness ahead of the start of the league campaign in August when they face FC Schalke 04 on Friday 19 July.

This will be the second match of their tour of Germany and sees Daniel Farke's men make a journey of just short of 100 miles from Gutersloh to Gelsenkirchen.

Draw first time out

Last time out, the Canaries surrendered a 2-1 lead against Arminia Bielefeld in Gutersloh, their hosts having played the second half with 10 men due to the dismissal of Joan Simun Edmundsson.

Having trailed for seven minutes after Bielefeld's opening goal on the half-hour, City turned the game on its head before half-time but were hit with a sucker punch a few minutes from time.

New signing Josip Drmic and Berlin-born striker Dennis Srbeny got off the mark with goals for Norwich City.

Team news

Centre-back Christoph Zimmerman is the most notable absentee as he recovers from knee surgery, the news breaking before the Arminia Bielefeld game with a prognosis of up to six weeks on the sidelines. The defender recently committed his future to the club prior to his injury.

In more positive injury news, Farke confirmed on Tuesday that Ben Godfrey's ankle issue that saw him withdrawn from the Bielefeld game early was not as serious as first thought. The potential England star was feared to have suffered a break or ligament damage but it turned out to be bruising and he should be back in action soon if called upon.

At the conclusion of the behind-closed-doors friendly against Bonner SC, Farke shed light on the condition of a few other squad members, with Louis Thompson (muscle strain), Mario Vrancic and Alex Tettey (both calf) not ready to return to training. Drmic and Kenny McLean were absent from that game but should be available to be in the reckoning against Schalke.

Timm Klose returned to training on Tuesday and will hope to be in the matchday squad, while new signing Sam Byram - who switched from West Ham earlier in the week - will be eager to make an instant impact.

The opposition

Schalke are coming off the back of a disappointing season in the Bundesliga, where a 14th place finish was offset by a quarter-final placing in the DFP-Pokbal (German Cup) and a round-of-16 exit to English league Champions Manchester City in the Champions League.

The club are based in the region of Gelsenkirchen and play at the Velkins-Arena and ast season was their 115th as a league club. They have won the German title on seven occasions, most recently in 1958, and have finished as runners-up another 10 times, including in the 2017-18 season where Bayern Munich pipped them to the crown.

They appointed former Huddersfield manager David Wagner as their new head coach this summer, taking over from interim manager Huub Stevens who had guided the club up to the end of the last campaign. Previous permanent manager Domenico Tedesco departed the club in March.

Last season's leading goalscorer Nabil Bentaleb will pose a threat to the Norwich defence from his midfield berth and their ranks have been boosted by some early summer signings, notably forward Benito Raman from Fortuna Dusseldorf, goalkeeper Markus Schubert joining from Dynamo Dresden, and the loan signing of English defender Jonjoe Kenny from Everton.