Moussa Sissoko praises Spurs new boy Tanguy Ndombele

Moussa Sissoko has praised Tanguy Ndombele following the Frenchman's move from Olympique Lyonnais to Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs broke their transfer record to bring the French midfielder from Lyon for a fee of around £65m.

Since his arrival, the 22-year-old has caught the attention of his French teammate Sissoko who has been impressed by his integration to the side.

A dream move

Ndombele joined with his new club for training for the first time last week and was quickly joined by Sissoko who was returning from holiday.

Sissoko admitted he was "very happy" to see the familiar face of his fellow Frenchman at Hotspur Way.

Speaking to the Spurs website, Sissoko said: “He’s very happy to be here.

“I know him from the national team and he’s a fantastic player," Sissoko added.

Ndombele was Spurs' main transfer target this summer after the departure of Mousa Dembele departed in January for Guangzhou R&F.

“He is trying to make his mark on the team and learn how we work because it's different to France, and also trying to improve his English.

“He's raring to go for the new season and we are very happy to have him here with us.”

Ready to go

Sissoko also added the mood in the Spurs camp is already high and the players are desperate to get started:

“The mood of the group is fantastic. We’re all happy to see each other again," Spurs' number 17 said.

“We know we had a great season last year, so we are all excited for the campaign ahead. It’s a new challenge and hopefully we can do even better than last year.

The French midfielder impressed last season and was awarded Spurs Legends’ Player of the Year.

“Right now, we have to focus on pre-season, try to build our fitness and our confidence so we can be ready for that first game against Aston Villa because we would like to win something this year.

“Last season we were so close to doing something amazing, so we are all excited to do something this year together.”