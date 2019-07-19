Cardiff sign Flint as Zohore heads to West Brom

Cardiff City have strengthened their side with the signing of defender Aden Flint from Middlesbrough.

The 30-year-old has moved for around £4million, signing a three-year deal with the Bluebirds.

On a busy day in South Wales, Flint replaces outgoing centre-back Bruno Ecuele Manga, who has joined French outfit Dijon.

Cardiff have also let Kenneth Zohore leave the club, with the striker signing for Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion for an undisclosed fee.

Flint aiming from promotion

The 6ft 5in Flint arrives at the Cardiff City Stadium as one of the Championship’s most highly-regarded defenders.

He made almost 250 appearances in five years at Bristol City before being snapped up last summer by Middlesbrough, where he played 42 times in all competitions.

Flint told the club’s website: “I’m excited to be here and thankful for the opportunity. It came about really quick.

“Everyone wants to play in the Premier League, and that’s why I’ve joined. Hopefully we can get the right results, get promoted again, and have another opportunity to do that again.”

He is Cardiff’s fourth new signing of the transfer window after relegation from the Premier League last season.

Defensive midfielder Will Vaulks has joined the club from Rotherham United, while goalkeeper Joe Day and centre-back Curtis Nelson have arrived on free transfers from Newport County and Oxford United respectively.

Flint’s signing offsets the departure of fellow defender Bruno, who made over 150 league appearances for the club after joining from Lorient in 2014.

‘Best to come’ from Zohore

Zohore has also departed Cardiff, with the 25-year-old being snapped up by West Brom.

The Danish forward scored 24 goals in 101 appearances in his three seasons at the club, having moved to Wales from Belgian side KV Kortrijk in 2016.

“He is a player who has got more than a bit of everything, he’s strong, he has pace, he has good skill,” said Albion head coach Slaven Bilic.

“He knows the league, he knows the country, he’s already got good experience but he’s still got room to improve. He’s not the finished article.”

Zohore said: “It’s a new, big challenge for me and I’m looking forward to playing games and scoring goals here. I want to help this club get back to the Premier League.

“I’m hungry to do well. Nobody has seen my best yet but I know that it will be coming soon.”

Zohore has big shoes to fill up front following the departures of strikers Jay Rodriguez, who has returned to former side Burnley, and Salomon Rondon, who heads to Chinese club Dalian Yifang.