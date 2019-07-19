Frank Lampard wants his players to mirror the Chelsea greats

Frank Lampard lived in a golden generation for Chelsea, as the Blues swiftly asserted themselves as one of the powerhouses in the Premier League.

During his stay at Stamford Bridge, Lampard collected 13 trophies, including three league titles, four FA Cups, a Champions League and Europa League, all whilst becoming Chelsea's all-time leading goal scorer.

Since his departure as a player in 2014, the club have picked up another five items of silverware, most recently their European triumph over Arsenal at the tail end of last season.

Despite their collection of goods, there is still a growing sense that the London club have fallen off the pace set by the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, Lampard now extremely keen to reignite that rivalry.

A Bluesprint

Lampard was fortunate enough to play alongside some of the greats to have graced English shores, who quickly became Chelsea icons and were key to the club’s consistent challenge at the top of the table.

Now, attempting to recreate that domination, Lampard used himself and others who built the Blues back to the summit as examples of where he wants his squad's mentality to be at.

"I was fortunate to play for Chelsea in an era when I was surrounded by team-mates who really felt the club," he told Sky Sports.

“John Terry felt the club because he came through here and myself, being a London boy who came here at a relatively young age.

“But [foreign signings] Didier Drogba, Petr Cech, Eidur Gudjohnsen, they all felt the club. I could go on and on about players."

Lampard demands loyalty

Lampard has certainly set the bar in terms of his expectations, choosing a selection of names whose achievements seem unattainable:

Terry is 'Mr Chelsea', having made 717 appearances (third in the all-time list) and most as captain, winning 17 trophies along the way.

Cech kept more clean sheets than anyone in a Chelsea jersey (228) and is their highest overseas appearance maker.

Drogba has scored more goals in European competitions than anyone in Blue, winning the Premier League Golden Boot twice.

Now, Lampard will only accept this kind of loyalty from his current crop, telling Sky Sports, "I want players at this club who are not passing through, not here as a means to another move."

"The fans relate to passion, work ethic, players that love the badge."

Hudson-Odoi headache

One who's career at Chelsea is no clearer than it was a few months ago is Callum Hudson-Odoi, with doubt in the young man's mind over where he wants to ply his trade.

Chelsea battled off Bayern Munich, for now, over the signing of the 18-year-old, yet Hudson-Odoi's contract runs out at the end of this campaign as the German giants will likely return for another bid.

Lampard has already voiced his praise towards the winger, but even he was unsure of the control the club had over Hudson-Odoi’s future.

He said: "There's two things, there's the football side which I'm completely involved in - and then making sure the contract is signed, which I'm not."

"So to say I'm confident would mean I know every side, I don't, I leave that to the club. What I do know is that the club want Callum to sign."

Whilst the winger still recovers from an Achilles injury, Lampard made time to personally speak to him, making his intentions well known that Hudson-Odoi is vital to his plans if he is to remain at Chelsea.

"Callum knows how I feel, I've spoken to him. I think he can be absolutely central to this team.

"We all care for the players at this club, particularly the young players - it's important I show that. Then the decision will be his and the club's together."