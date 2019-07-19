Arsenal-target Wilfried Zaha informs Crystal Palace he wants to leave

Wilfried Zaha has informed Crystal Palace that he wants to leave the club this summer amid reported interest from Arsenal.

Sky Sports News are reporting that the 26-year-old made his intentions clear to the Palace hierarchy upon his return from the African Cup of Nations.

Gunners showing interest

Earlier this month the Eagles turned down a £40 million offer from Arsenal for Zaha but they are expected to return with a higher offer in the coming days.

Zaha is Arsenal's number one target this summer and Head Coach Unai Emery identified the attacker as a target after he scored against the Gunners in April.

The Ivorian winger has proved the Eagles' main threat over the last few seasons and even put the Gunners to the sword last season at the Emirates Stadium.

Zaha put Palace 2-1 up against Emery's men in April, a game which the visitors went on to win 3-2.

Hodgson shuts down Arsenal bid

Roy Hodgson spoke about the situation earlier this week and seemed to play down the chances of bis joining Arsenal.

"I don't think Arsenal have actually made a bid that has come anywhere near our valuation," Hodgson said.

"I'm sure the player realises that if someone's going to take him away from us, he'll expect clubs to pay the market value. Until someone does that, there's not much to discuss regarding Wilf."

Zaha has been at Palace since he re-joined the club in 2015 and is not thought to have had any personal issues with either the club or anyone at it.

However, he feels that he has achieved all he can at Palace and wants to challenge himself on the European stage.

A move to Arsenal is rumoured to be his favoured destination but if that fails to happen, he is still keen on getting a move to a bigger club.