Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Eagles beaten at City Ground

While it may have been a second defeat in a week for Crystal Palace, it was a much better display than Tuesday's showing at Barnet.

Palace peppered the Nottingham Forest goal for the whole of the second half but were unable to find a way through.

It took a long while for this one to warm up. Indeed, there was no spark until Albert Adomah scored his first Forest goal. Neither side challenged the other's goalkeeper but Forest made a number of simple chances look tricky.

Palace created chances in the second period but were unable to find the net and left Nottingham frustrated.

Story of the game

Forest's inability to convert simple chances was summed up when Joe Lolley blasted high and wide from 25 yards out. Just moments later Alfa Semedo did the exact same thing. The on-loan Benfica man had the luxury of time and space without having any pressure on him whatsoever.

Palace's best opportunity of the half fell to Max Meyer, but he saw his curling effort just drop wide of Manchester City loanee Aro Muric’s post.

That close call woke the home side up and they broke the deadlock soon after. Adomah reacted quickest after Lewis Grabban's effort had been saved by Wayne Hennessey.

Palace came out for the second half and instantly looked the better side, carrying the momentum from the end of the first period. Christian Benteke saw his header saved by Muric, before Forest struck the post through Tiago Silva.

Hodgson's side responded well, Andros Townsend had an effort saved by Muric. Shortly afterwards Benteke was denied by Muric before Scott Dann was unable to convert.

That would go on to be the story of the night as Palace continued to pepper the Forest goal but unbelievably failed to register a goal and leave having been beaten.

Takeaways

No Zaha

Wilfried Zaha was not in the match-day squad as questions over his future continue to rumble on. Should he move on it would be a huge blow for Palace not just in the assists department but the goals as well, and that was obvious against Forest.

Lack of goals

One major problem that plagued the Eagles last season was a lack of goals. Should Zaha leave in the near future then it is essential that the management sign a striker. Benteke seems to have lost the goalscoring prowesses that he had when he first game to the Premier League with Aston Villa. A striker that can score 10-15 goals is required if Palace wish to maintain their level next season, let alone improve.