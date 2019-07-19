on VAVEL
Manchester United vs Inter Milan Live Score Stream Commentary 2019
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 17: Manchester fans celebrate a goal during a pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Optus Stadium on July 17, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Manchester United vs Inter Milan Live Score Stream Commentary 2019

Follow live Manchester United vs Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup 2019. Kick-off is set for 12:30PM BST and VAVEL UK brings live minute-by-minute coverage from Singapore. Keep following along for live stream, score, commentary.

How to watch Manchester United vs Inter Milan
You can watch Manchester United vs Inter Milan on MUTV and MUTV HD or on the MUTV app. Coverage will start on Saturday morning and kick-off is at 12:30PM BST.
Will Manchester United's XI start to show itself?
In the two games thus far, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has gone with two completely different line-ups either side of half-time, giving opportunities to almost his entire travelling squad.

Having played twice in Australia, we may now start to see the United boss leaving on players for longer than 45 minutes as he starts to shape his team for the Premier League season which kicks off in three weeks for the Reds against Chelsea.

Inter Milan's pre-season plans
Conte's men have a busy schedule after facing United, and it lasts just as long as United's, finishing later due to the Premier League's early start in comparison to Serie A.

They'll play Italian rivals Juventus, French giants Paris Saint-Germain and England's Tottenham Hotspur as well as Valencia of Spain.

Inter Milan's pre-season so far
While United have played two pre-season games already, this is the first for Antonio Conte's Inter Milan side.

They are at a very different stage of pre-season with the first couple of games being the most important in terms of fitness. 

With that in mind, United should be able to take control of the game against Inter.

Solskjaer: Lukaku won't play
Solskjaer told media on Friday that Lukaku is “not fit so he won’t be available."

As for his future at the club, the Norwegian refused to disclose anything.

“I don’t have any updates from the last time I spoke to you," ​​​​​​​he said.

Romelu Lukaku will not play amid Inter interest
A storyline that may not have been predicted when this fixture was announced some months ago but one that is now high profile is that of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker has been at Manchester United for two years after joining from Everton for £75 million.

Now, Inter are interested in taking him off United's hands. Though many fans have become disillusioned by Lukaku's goals or lack thereof, he remains a very good striking option and the readiness that United seem to have to get rid of him is surprising given how many issues their team has.

Inter are reportedly bidding less than United's current valuation of Lukaku which is around £80 million.

Solskjaer hailed youngsters after Leeds victory
United boss Solskjaer was delighted with Greenwood's goal as well as the contribution of the club's other young players in the 4-0 win against Leeds.

"He [Greenwood] is a talented player, he has the opportunity to become a United player," started Solskjaer. "I am sure will grab his chance because everything is there. He is two-footed. That first goal will be a weight off his shoulders."

Read more here.

Manchester United 4-0 Leeds United
It was an emphatic and comfortable victory for United in their last game against Leeds. First-half goals came from two academy graduate strikers in Marcus Rashford and the lesser-known Mason Greenwood.

The 17-year-old Greenwood netted his first senior goal for the club in a lovely move on the right-hand side. Pogba threaded a ball through to new signing Wan-Bissaka and Greenwood tapped home the subsequent cross.

Phil Jones and Anthony Martial scored in a slightly less exciting second half, but it was overall an entertaining affair played in front of a big atmosphere as two old rivals faced off.

Solskjaer to face AC Milan in Wales
Solskjaer's side conclude their pre-season travels in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium on August 3rd. AC Milan are their challengers and it's a good chance to prepare on home soil for the Premier League season which kicks off a week later.
Manchester United's pre-season plans
Manchester United began their preseason in Australia with two fixtures against local team Perth Glory and then their old historic rivals England, Leeds United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side won both games, 2-0 and 4-0 respectively, with Marcus Rashford scoring in each fixture. 

The Reds then flew to Singapore a couple of days ago and have been training since ahead of this game against Inter Milan. After playing Inter, United travel to China to face Tottenham Hotspur and then onwards to Norway where they'll play Kristiansund.

Hello and welcome
It's a Saturday afternoon and there's football on involving an English team. It's not too long until the norms we become accustomed with during the football season return to us, but for now it's Manchester United against Italian side Inter Milan in a pre-season friendly hosted in Singapore. VAVEL UK bring you live minute-by-minute commentary and score updates as well as build-up throughout the morning.
