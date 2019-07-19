Manchester United vs Inter Milan Live Score Stream Commentary 2019
Follow live Manchester United vs Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup 2019. Kick-off is set for 12:30PM BST and VAVEL UK brings live minute-by-minute coverage from Singapore. Keep following along for live stream, score, commentary.
Having played twice in Australia, we may now start to see the United boss leaving on players for longer than 45 minutes as he starts to shape his team for the Premier League season which kicks off in three weeks for the Reds against Chelsea.
They'll play Italian rivals Juventus, French giants Paris Saint-Germain and England's Tottenham Hotspur as well as Valencia of Spain.
They are at a very different stage of pre-season with the first couple of games being the most important in terms of fitness.
With that in mind, United should be able to take control of the game against Inter.
As for his future at the club, the Norwegian refused to disclose anything.
“I don’t have any updates from the last time I spoke to you," he said.
Now, Inter are interested in taking him off United's hands. Though many fans have become disillusioned by Lukaku's goals or lack thereof, he remains a very good striking option and the readiness that United seem to have to get rid of him is surprising given how many issues their team has.
Inter are reportedly bidding less than United's current valuation of Lukaku which is around £80 million.
"He [Greenwood] is a talented player, he has the opportunity to become a United player," started Solskjaer. "I am sure will grab his chance because everything is there. He is two-footed. That first goal will be a weight off his shoulders."
The 17-year-old Greenwood netted his first senior goal for the club in a lovely move on the right-hand side. Pogba threaded a ball through to new signing Wan-Bissaka and Greenwood tapped home the subsequent cross.
Phil Jones and Anthony Martial scored in a slightly less exciting second half, but it was overall an entertaining affair played in front of a big atmosphere as two old rivals faced off.
The Reds then flew to Singapore a couple of days ago and have been training since ahead of this game against Inter Milan. After playing Inter, United travel to China to face Tottenham Hotspur and then onwards to Norway where they'll play Kristiansund.