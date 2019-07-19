Rolando Aarons hopeful of getting his career back on track under former boss

Rolando Aarons burst onto the scene after making his debut in a 3-3 draw against Crystal Palace in which he scored and got an assist.

However, Aarons has suffered from multiple injuries over the years and Rafa Benitez did not see the Jamaican international having a future at St James' Park.

He has admitted it will be 'massive' for hm that Bruce has taken over at Newcastle United.

Aarons experienced two unsuccessful loan spells at Hellas Verona and Slovan Liberec respectively, playing 23 games scoring zero goals over both loan spells.

A clean slate

The winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday under Steve Bruce who is likely to give Aarons another chance in the Premier League.

Bruce gave Aarons a successive run of games last season making nine appearances, scoring one goal and registering four assists.

The Jamaican born winger is confident of reigniting his career as he told The Chronicle.

He said: "It has been a boost for everyone and everyone has gone up a level so it has been good.

"He is very encouraging and he is a good man-manager. He is a top manager. He has been about, he knows what needs to be done and I think he will be good for us."

Another chance to impress

Aarons could bring a different dimension to the Magpies and the way they play, especially on the counter-attack.

Aarons added: "It is massive for me

"Ever since I have been here since as a 16-year-old I have always wanted to play for Newcastle United. When I made my debut at 18 it was the best thing I had ever done at the time.

"I have had a few injuries and I wasn't selected for the previous manager. I have always wanted to play for Newcastle and everybody here knows how much the club means to me and others that have come through here.

Proud to wear the shirt

The Bristol City academy product spoke of his pride and determination at playing for Newcastle again after being at the club since he was 16-years old.

"Every time I go on to the pitch I am trying to impress. It is in my nature, that is what I do."