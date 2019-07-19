Hibernian finished in the transfer market

Hibernian boss Paul Heckingbottom has stated that his side are finished with their transfer business for the window.

Heckingbottom took the reins in Leith after Neil Lennon's departure last season and this window is his first chance to make his mark on the squad.

So far the Edinburgh side have made seven signings with former Bolton midfielder Josh Vela the latest through the door at Easter Road. The squad had some holes to fill after the departure of some key players such as Marvin Bartley and loan players Marc McNulty and Stephane Omeonga returning to their parent clubs.

Hecky stands firm

Throughout the window, Heckingbottom has remained clear about the clubs transfer strategy and the specific targets that he and his team had in mind.

Heckingbottom's clear stance is no different now the business is done. The Englishman stated in his press conference, "That's it we're done, unless circumstances change, something unforeseen happens that we have to react to, that'll be it."

Overall Heckingbottom is pleased with his side's transfer business, saying "We've done well, pushed the budget and tried to get the best players in each position,"

"We've got two good players for every position and we want it to be a tough team to get into."

New arrivals

The first player in the door this season was Hibs fan favourite, Scott Allan. The midfielder returned to the club on a free transfer after a pre-contract agreement was made in January. His return to Edinburgh has been met with jubilation from the Hibs faithful.

Hibs have made good use of the free transfer market with Heckingbottom's former Barnsley defender Adam Jackson and midfielders Joe Newell and Josh Vela also joining the club on free transfers.

Hibs have also forked some money to bring in Welsh hitman Christain Doidge and his fellow countryman, versatile full-back Tom James. Doidge arrives from Forest Green Rovers while James joins the club from Yeovil Town.

The only loan signing that Hibs have made this season is Preston North End stopper, Chris Maxwell. Maxwell arrives in Edinburgh to compete for the starting spot with Israeli keeper Ofir Marciano. The Israeli spent last season in competition with former Liverpool keeper Adam Bogdan.

Possible departures

As Heckingbottom stated, Hibs won't dip back into the transfer market unless circumstances change. Barring injury, the only circumstances that could change are the club receiving an offer too good to refuse for a player.

That could be a possibility as Swiss striker Florian Kamberi is reportedly being tracked by around four clubs. The Daily Express has reported that Brentford, Portsmouth, Middlesbrough and Swansea are all looking at the striker.