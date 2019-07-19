Christian Eriksen forced to train alone following 'minor procedure' 

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed Christian Eriksen was forced to train independently because he underwent 'minor procedure' in the close season.

The Dane has been linked heavily with a move from Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid this summer after admitting he would be open to a 'new challenge'.

However, the 27-year-old has travelled on Spurs' pre-season tour to Singapore and Shanghai.

Eriksen expects to play

The Lilywhites kick off their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Juventus on Sunday 21 July.

When asked about Eriksen training alone on Thursday Pochettino said:

"Christian is here because he expects to play, maybe Sunday against Juventus or against Manchester United."

Eriksen was not shy to admit he would be open to a move to Madrid this summer but it seems Zinedine Zidane has prioritised a move for Paul Pogba instead.

"He had small, minor surgery after the final, similar to Ben Davies, and that is why today rather than training with the group, rather training alone and trying to avoid the risk and see if he's available to play on Sunday," the Argentine said.

"That is the explanation of why today he was alone. We gave the option to stay in London but he wanted to come because the medical staff they decided that he can be available to play maybe so he is here. It was his decision with the club and medical staff."

Pochettino not concerned rumours

Following Eriksen's international game for Denmark in June the midfielder admitted he is looking for a 'new challenge'.

“I feel that I am at a stage of my career where I would like to try something new,” Eriksen told the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

However, his manager Pochettino has admitted he is not concerned and has not looked too deep into the comments.

"To be honest it's difficult for me to talk about the comments of the player. I wasn't there and I don't know," said Pochettino.

"During my holidays I didn't want to listen and see the media."