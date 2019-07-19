Harry Kane admits his frustration after Champions League heartbreak against Liverpool

Harry Kane spoke from Tottenham Hotspur's open training session about the frustration he still holds from their Champions League final defeat.

Spurs suffered a 2-0 defeat in their first-ever Champions League final to now six-times winners Liverpool.

However, the striker has said the Spurs players will learn from the pain they endured following the defeat.

Should have done better

Kane started the final despite not playing in the previous nine games after sustaining a second ankle ligament injury of the season against Manchester City.

When asked if he had rewatched the final against Liverpool the 25-year-old said:

"No, I haven't. I don't want to watch it.

"As a player, you know when you could have done better, you could have done more," the England captain said.

Mauricio Pochettino received a lot of criticism from pundits for starting Kane after they believed the striker did not look 'fit enough' to play.

"Like I said, it's a hard one, because it's probably one of the biggest games we'll ever play in our careers and to let it slide by is always a tough one to take.

"It's an experience we need to learn from and I've said before, it's not the easiest final to get over, but with the belief, we have in the squad, we know we're capable for doing that."

Got to move on

Despite it being the biggest game in the Club's history, Kane insisted the players must move on from the defeat:

"You have to move on. Those type of losses always stay with you for a while, I don't think you ever fully get over them," he said.

Spurs kick-off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against new-boys Aston Villa.

"I've been involved in a few in my career, but it makes you stronger, it makes you more determined, it builds the fire in the belly to get back there and, when we do hopefully get back there, prove a point.

"We've had the summer to reflect and move on, and I think before every season you're more excited about the season ahead that looking in the past."