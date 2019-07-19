Pochettino insists he is happy with his Spurs squad despite departures

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he is happy with his Tottenham Hotspur squad despite there being more departures than arrivals this summer.

Spurs broke their transfer record fee in bringing Tanguy Ndombele to N17 from Olympique Lyonnais.

However, Spurs have since made players available to depart the Club and have not secured any more arrivals.

Pochettino happy whatever happens

Despite the promising start to the transfer window, Spurs have only signed two players and one of them [Jack Clarke] was loaned back to their former club [Leeds United].

Yet Pochettino insists he will be satisfied with his squad even if there are no more arrivals:

"I told Daniel during the flight from London that I will be happy with the squad that you are going to provide me to work with," the Argentine said.

"I'm always happy. I'm a happy man, working with 25 players, always. We are going to have 25 players to work with. Always I was happy and I'm going to be happy. That is my nature.

"Now because Kieran is going....I think Danny is still our player and of course for different reasons Nkoudou and Vincent Janssen they deal with the club with, with Daniel the issues to take a little bit of time to fix different problems but personal problems that they need to sort it."

Spurs must motivate themselves

Harry Kane was questioned whether Spurs can look at Manchester City and Liverpool for inspiration of how to improve to which Pochettino replied:

"We talked a lot the last few seasons I think hearing Harry and the question it was a little bit unfair to ask him to compare with different teams like Liverpool can be an inspiration for us," the 47-year-old said.

"I think we were in the last few years in a completely different world to… if you compare Tottenham with Liverpool or with Manchester City or Manchester United or Arsenal or Chelsea, we cannot forget that we came from a period where the priority was to build our stadium and build our lodge, our training ground, and to play more than two seasons in Wembley, last season we played in three different stadiums."

Spurs played their first Premier League game in their new stadium in April as they swept Crystal Palace aside in a 2-0 victory.

"I think it’s a little bit unfair. I think maybe people can use Tottenham as an inspiration, not we can use another team as an inspiration, that is the fair reflection in this new era for Tottenham, with the new stadium to start in our new stadium and then I think the holidays were so tough for myself and difficult to move on after the final.

"I think we spent our best time as a staff sharing those three weeks it was fantastic and how we prepared the final was unbelievable, the happiness, it was the best in five years and it was a shame to finish with a bad feeling, no?"