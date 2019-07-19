Spurs offer free agent Fernando Llorente a new deal amid Fiorentina  interest

Tottenham Hotspur have offered Fernando Llorente a chance to rejoin the club after becoming a free agent when his contract came to an end on June 30, according to Evening Standard.

The 34-year-old has been offered reduced terms in comparison to his previous deal, which was reportedly £100,000-a-week.

The Spaniard will be looking to make a decision on his future as soon as possible with the new season fast approaching, with Fiorentina also interested in his services.

The striker gave Spurs a different option and made a big impact last season

Llorente surprised many Spurs fans last season by making a big impact in their success, particularly in the run-up to the Champions League final, with the injury to Harry Kane allowing him to play more minutes than he may have had otherwise.

He scored the goal that gave Spurs a dramatic Champions League win against Manchester City at the Etihad and made a huge impact in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Ajax, which saw the North London side make it to their first-ever Champions League final.

Llorente is not the only target Spurs will be hoping to add to their side before deadline day

Mauricio Pochettino is yet to add any attacking options to his side for the upcoming season which could make Llorente hopeful that he will get the opportunity once more to make an impact for Spurs, both domestically and once again in Europe.

After losing Kieran Tripper and potentially Danny Rose, the Spurs boss may be looking to strengthen his full-backs, with Fulham's promising wide man Ryan Sessegnon linked.

It has also been reported throughout the summer that Giovani Lo Celso is a target for the North London club, whilst Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld's future with the club is up in the air.