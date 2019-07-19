Mauricio Pochettino admits he may have left Spurs had they won the Champions League

Mauricio Pochettino admits he may have opted to leave Tottenham Hotspur had they won the Champions League.

Spurs tasted defeat in their first-ever Champions League final after goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi secured Liverpool the trophy.

However, the Spurs manager has admitted his future may have panned out differently had his side lifted the trophy.

Believe in the project

Pochettino guided Spurs to the League Cup final in his first season but again suffered at the feet of London rivals, Chelsea.

However, this was the first time Spurs had played in the Champions League final and the Argentine is aware of the significance of the achievement:

"I told you that it was an amazing period. After five years in a difficult project with Tottenham, we spoke a lot about perception and the reality and how we fight with all our energy that we spend trying to put Tottenham in the best teams in Europe and England," he said.

After three weeks without a game, Spurs found themselves behind after less than two minutes.

Moussa Sissoko's handball provided Salah the opportunity to put the Reds ahead and he made no mistake from the spot.

"Of course, always in your head, you don't know, sometimes it's special because the priority always was the club and of course how I am, I am always going to prioritise the club before myself."

Right time to leave?

Pochettino is now ready to lead Spurs through his sixth season at the wheel of the north London side.

However, Pochettino admitted victory would have made him consider his future:

"Of course, maybe with a different result after the final, you can think to say ok maybe, it's a moment to step out of the club and give the club the possibility to have a real new chapter with new coaching staff.

"But I think after the final it was not really great and to finish like this I think in my point I am not a person to avoid problems and to face difficult situations.

"I more love a big, difficult challenge and to rebuild that mentality so it's possible to have a similar season I think that excites and motivates me a lot."