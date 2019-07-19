Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League Asian Trophy 2019/20
Follow live from the Hongkou Football Stadium where Newcastle United face West Ham United in the Premier League Asian Trophy third-place play-off. Kick-off 10:00 AM BST.
Previous meetings
The two teams played each other twice last season, both times in the Premier League.
And both times West Ham came out on the top, comfortably winning 3-0 at St. James' Park and 2-0 at the London Stadium.
Team News
West Ham have their full 23-man squad available meanwhile Newcastle will be without Rob Elliot, DeAndre Yedlin and Florian Lejeune, who will miss the game through injury.
Fabian Balbuena, Arthur Masuaku, Miguel Almiron and Christian Atsu are yet to return to their respective clubs after AFCON and Copa America.
Newcastle United's pre-season fixtures and plans
After a humiliating 4-0 loss to Wolverhampton last Thursday the newly appointed Steve Bruce is going to have to rethink his set-up if he wants to beat West Ham and leave Shanghai with a smile on his face.
Although if they don't manage to achieve that the Magpies are going to have a big chance to redeem themselves vs Hibernian before a big test against Ligue 1 side ASSE.
West Ham United's future pre-season plans
This game traces the end of West Ham's two-week pre-season tour to China, as they will travel back to London to face Fulham FC and then Athletic Bilbao, with a quick trip back to Austria to face Hertha BSC in between.
West Ham United's previous pre-season fixtures
The Hammers are going to try and bounce back into form after losing 4-1 to Manchester City in the Asia Trophy semi-final.
They do already have a win on their hands as before flying to China Manuel Pellegrini's side managed to scrape a 3-2 win against Austrian top-flight side SCR Altach.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live stream score commentary of Newcastle United vs West Ham United in the third-place play-off game of Premier League's Asia Trophy. I'm Alan Rzepa and I'll be taking you through the action from Shanghai's Hongkou Football Stadium.