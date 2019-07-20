Brighton have mixed success in friendlies against Crawley and Fulham

Brighton and Hove Albion had mixed success in their two pre-season friendlies against Crawley Town and Fulham.

The Seagulls were able to beat the League Two side on Friday 1-0 before then narrowly losing 2-1 the following day against former Premier League opposition in the Cottagers.

Success at Crawley

Albion headed to Crawley and fielded a mainly young side against the League Two side.

The only senior players to feature were Christian Walton, Tomer Hemed and summer signing Matt Clarke, who was given the captain's armband.

Brighton scored what proved to be the only goal of the game in the 83rd minute when Max Sanders free-kick was blocked in the area with it adjudged to be a handball.

New signing, Taylor Richards stepped up and converted to make it 1-0.

Defeat at Fulham

The Seagulls then travelled to Fulham to take on Scott Parker's men. Albion fielded a real strong side against the Championship side.

Brighton took the lead in the 25th minute when Marcus Bettinelli rushed his box to meet Glenn Murray but ended up handballing out his area. Pascal Gross stepped up to take the free-kick and whipped the ball into the corner of the net.

Fulham levelled the game in the 50th minute, when Stefan Johansen turned and played the ball to Tom Cairney on the right flank and he cut inside and curled a beautiful effort into the top corner and past a helpless Jason Steele, who came on at half-time.

Nine minutes later, Fulham went ahead when Aleksander Mitrovic's effort was blocked on the line, but Cairney followed up to make it 2-1.

Albion failed to level the game and suffered their first defeat under Graham Potter in his third game in charge.

There is still plenty of preparation to be done under the new boss and with friendlies against Ebbsfleet United, Birmingham City, and Valencia, there's plenty of time to be ready before the Premier League curtain-raiser against Watford.