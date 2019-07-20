Cheltenham Town 1-2 Leicester City: Foxes fight back to continue perfect pre-season campaign

Leicester City were made to come from behind to beat League Two Cheltenham Town 2-1 at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Leicestershire-born frontman Luke Varney hit the opening goal of the game in the 16th minute as he scored with a well-placed header. Foxes' frontman Jamie Vardy levelled matters mid-way through the second-half though with a composed finish after being set up by Youri Tielemans.

Leicester claimed the lead with just over 15 minutes remaining as Marc Albrighton polished off a great move to make it back-to-back victories in pre-season for Brendan Rodgers' troops.

Story of the Match

Cheltenham take the lead early on

The Premier League outfit had the first chance of the match as Kelechi Iheanacho latched onto Vontae Daley-Campbell's excellent cross but his close range header was tipped over the bar by the Cheltenham goalkeeper.

The hosts then claimed the lead somewhat against the run of play. Veteran striker Varney pulled off of his marker at the back post and nodded Sean Long's cross low past Danny Ward.

Foxes' captain Wes Morgan also had his own opportunity as he leapt high to meet Callum Elder's cross but only served to lift the ball just over the crossbar. The Jamaican then also tried his luck with a dipping shot from considerable distance but Scott Flinders was relatively comfortable as he gathered the ball.

Chances go begging

Brendan Rodgers' troops started to create plenty of chances heading towards half-time. Iheanacho was again guilty of spurning a great opportunity as he put Elder's fantastic cross over.

The Foxes' boss, as is expected in a pre-season affair, made plenty of changes after the break with the likes of Vardy, Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira, amongst many others being introduced. The striker almost had an instant impact but could only head over the bar.

Vardy has his impact

The former England man then forced a good stop out of Flinders in the home goal as he showed quick feet to power into the penalty area.

He was not to be silenced however as he hit the equaliser. Tielemans showed great tenacity to pick the ball up on the edge of the area and prodded the ball forwards to Vardy. Only yards from goal, he stayed cool to slot the ball into the bottom corner.

He could have doubled his afternoon's work but glanced another header just off-target.

Leicester complete turnaround

Following the goal, the visitors seemed to grow increasingly into the game and eventually seized the lead through Albrighton. The former Aston Villa man was picked out by an excellent pass from Nampalys Mendy and skipped around the goalkeeper before powering the ball home to claim victory for the Foxes.

Embed from Getty Images

Takeaways

The Old Guard come good for Leicester again

With pre-season affairs, it is slightly difficult to measure the type of performance considering the fitness of some players and the amount of changes made throughout the game. However, it was Leicester's experienced campaigners who made the difference, with the likes of Albrighton and Vardy causing plenty of problems.

Bigger tests to come

Whilst Cheltenham battled hard throughout the game, the Foxes will surely need bigger challenges to continue their preparations for the new season. The Robins barely tested their visitors defensively. Whilst that is a good sign for Leicester, their preparation is surely set to step up a notch following this game.

Vardy, Tielemans already on the same wavelength

With Youri Tielemans joining Leicester on-loan last season, he certainly caught the eye, and was quickly snapped up on a permanent deal. The Belgian looks to have picked up exactly where he left off last season. He on numerous occasions picked out Vardy with some tempting through balls. If he can continue those efforts, that bodes well for the new Premier League season.