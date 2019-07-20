Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Two European heavyweights face off in pre-season opener in Singapore

Tottenham Hotspur kick-off their pre-season with a friendly against Juventus in Singapore on Sunday.

The two European heavyweights will meet at the Singapore National Stadium in the International Champions Cup.

Almost full strength squad

Mauricio Pochettino boasts an almost full-strength squad in their trip to Singapore and then Shanghai.

New record signing, Tanguy Ndombele has travelled with the squad and will be eager to stamp his mark on Pochettino's midfield.

Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld have also travelled despite the doubtful speculation over their future at the north London side.

However, Danny Rose was allowed to stay at home in order to explore new options with any interested clubs.

The only other noticeable absentees are Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez and Victor Wanyama who all enjoy their delayed holidays after international duty.

Old foes to feature against Spurs

Former Chelsea coach, Maurizio Sarri will take the reign of Juventus for the first time since leaving the Blues at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Aaron Ramsey is set to make his debut for the Old Lady on Sunday against a club who he has made suffer on many occasions for Arsenal.

New boy Matthijs de Ligt is also set to make his debut for Juventus against the side which sent his former club Ajax crashing out of the Champions League in May.

The Dutch defender admitted Sarri was a key part of his move to Turin:

"He was one of the reasons that I wanted to join here," said De Ligt.

"I spoke to Sarri on the phone before coming just to get to know each other.

"I've heard a lot of good things about him and I like his footballing philosophy and how he prepares his defence."

Spurs to boast the big guns

Mauricio Pochettino told the media they can expect the likes of Harry Kane and Eriksen to feature on Sunday in Singapore:

"For sure. All the players available are going to have the possibility to play," Pochettino said.

Spurs will return to the pitch for the first time since their Champions League final defeat to Liverpool in June.

"We're going to check only on Christian, so far. All the rest are good to play. After we're going to mix.

"Some players are going to start, others are going to be on the bench and play in the second half.

"Still I didn't decide the starting XI but for all our fans relax, all the players are going to be on the pitch in the first half or the second half."