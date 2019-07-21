Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic dismisses Eden Hazard comparison

Eden Hazard's inevitable move to Real Madrid left Chelsea without their golden asset and the transfer ban that looms over them has limited the number of new faces they can bring to the club, certainly none of Hazard's ilk.

Therefore, the signing of Christian Pulisic back in January appears a shrewd move, making the American's arrival the only major piece of business the Blues will do this summer.

Pulisic rejoined Borussia Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the 2018/19 campaign after his £58 million move to Stamford Bridge - now a permanent player, he has already made bold statements about his career going forward in London.

Cut the comparisons

Hazard cemented himself as a true Premier League great over the course of his tenure in England, earning himself four Chelsea Player of the Year awards and was instrumental in two domestic title triumphs.

His Belgian boots will be tough to fill, however, Pulisic made it clear that he did not want to simply follow in Hazard's footsteps, instead wanting to make his own path as a Chelsea player.

"I’m not here to compare. Eden was amazing and did so well for this club," Pulisic told the Chelsea website.

Embed from Getty Images

"He was an incredible player the whole time he was at Chelsea. For me it’s about coming in as my own player, improving myself and doing the best I can to help this team."

At just 20-years-old, Pulisic has plenty of time to achieve the personal goals he set out for himself, but you can understand why many view him as the answer to the Hazard equation.

Both captain their national sides, either can be deployed anywhere across the front line and are able to beat a man with pace or trickery.

Even their scoring form presents similarities; Pulisic netted 19 times in 127 appearances for Dortmund - at the same age Hazard had played 145 games for Lille, scoring 28 goals.

Embed from Getty Images

Learning from Lampard

Although Chelsea won't be treated to the possibly deadly duo of Hazard and Pulisic, the latter will be able to share a dressing room with another icon of the club.

Frank Lampard handed Pulisic his debut in the 1-0 defeat to Kawaski Frontale and despite the loss, the midfielder displayed his excitement to play under the new manager.

He said: "I watched him [Lampard] of course, and it’s great to have him here helping us. He was a great leader as a player and now he’s here as the coach and he’s giving us really important information. It’s great to have him on this side."

Despite living a majority of his life in Germany, Pulisic has already been given a taste of the English football scene, having lived there for a year, where his love for the game grew as his father took him to games involving Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur among others.

Embed from Getty Images

During this era, Lampard would have been in the prime of his powers and Pulisic was excited to learn from Chelsea's all-time leading goal scorer, as well as the rest of his teammates.

"There are top players at this club. I knew that coming in here and it’s only going to make me better; it’s going to improve my game working every day with these guys and I am excited for the challenge."