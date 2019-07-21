Shelvey wants everyone to move on from Benitez

After impressing in Newcastle United's win over West Ham United Jonjo Shelvey admits he is happier working under Steve Bruce.

The England international said everyone has 'got to move on' from the fact Rafa Benitez is no longer the manager.

Shelvey was out of favour under the Spaniard last season and admits everyone must 'move on and give this man time (talking about Bruce)'.

Bold claims from Shelvey

Shelvey went from being an integral member of the Magpies' squad to a rotation player.

This has led to the midfielder talking about how he prefers new manager Bruce already.

He said: “I think the change of manager could be a good thing. For me personally, I probably needed that change and trying to get into Steve’s plans.

“I understand the fans are disappointed. We had three great seasons under Rafa but it wasn’t to be and I think we’ve all got to move on.

"If we put in performances like that, week in and week out in the Premier League they can have no problem with it."

A change of manager to reignite his career

Shelvey seems to be a player that needs reassurances about how he is playing and if he is liked by a manager, which is why he and Benitez did not see eye-to-eye all the time.

“Steve is a lot different to Rafa. You never knew what Rafa was thinking.

"Personally, as a player, I’d rather have someone who talks to you and you know what he’s thinking."

"He’s constantly talking to you, telling you what he’s thinking and things like that. As a player, that’s what you want. You want to know what a manager’s thinking and where you fit in his plans. It’s good.”

However, Shelvey wants everyone to almost forget about the Spaniard as he is no longer at the club and Newcast;e have moved forward.

Shelvey said: “Rafa’s gone now and the club has moved on and everyone as a whole – the press included – need to move on and give this man some time."

It will be interesting to see how Bruce deploys Shelvey this season as more of a quarterback or as a traditional central midfielder.