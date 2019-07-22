Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu joins RB Leipzig on loan

Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu has joined Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on loan for the 2019/20 season.

Negotiations for the 18-year-old had been ongoing between both clubs for much of last week, and it will be the versatile Welshman’s first loan since joining the Blues from Exeter City two years ago.

'It's the perfect step for me'

Following the announcement of his year-long move to Germany, Ampadu spoke to the RB Leipzig website.

"I am very happy to be at RB Leipzig and start the season with the team. I want to get to know the team as quickly as possible and integrate myself," he told the club website.

"I've been following the club in recent years and saw how fantastic young players have come to develop here and what potential there is in this club. So it's the perfect step for me.

Embed from Getty Images

"I'm really happy to be wearing the RB Leipzig jersey now. I have heard a lot about the club and am convinced that the way football is played here suits me very well.

"I already know some of my new teammates: I've already played with Jean-Kévin Augustin in Paris, with Dayot Upamecano and Nordi Mukiele in the French U21 national team.

"Therefore, I am optimistic that I can come here [and settle] quickly."

Thoughts from the boss

Frank Lampard had been interested in working with Ampadu this season.

The former Derby County boss had tried to sign him on loan last summer.

In Japan, the Blues boss commented on the 18-year-old, and said:



"I tried to sign Ethan on loan at Derby last year so I’m a big fan.

Embed from Getty Images

"But with the minutes he played last year, in the interest of Ethan and of Chelsea, the idea he can play a lot of games somewhere could be good for him.



"I really wanted to work with Ethan this year. That’s a slight disappointment, but it’s to benefit of him.

"In midfield and defence we have a lot of quality, so each player is a case by case."

Where will he play?

One of Ampadu's key attributes is his versatility on the pitch.

The Wales international can play as a centre-back or as a defensive minded midfielder.

Embed from Getty Images

According to German publication Kicker, RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann wants to use the Chelsea loanee in midfield this season.

If Nagelsmann is willing to implement Ampadu into the first team set-up straight away, some valuable experience should be gained, especially with Champions League football guaranteed.