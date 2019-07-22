Tammy Abraham: Determined to take his Chelsea chance

Tammy Abraham is ready to make his mark at Chelsea under new manager Frank Lampard.

The imposing centre forward was sent out on loan for the past three seasons at Bristol City, Swansea City, and Aston Villa respectively.

These loans were under former Blues bosses Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri who found no place for the 21-year-old, but with a transfer ban forcing youth through at Stamford Bridge, Abraham is ready to take his chance.

Impressing the boss

"I am more ready than ever for the season to start," he told the Chelsea website.

"I had a good season last season, and now I am here at the club I have always dreamed of playing for, I just have to take my chance and work hard in training.

"The manager has told me what he likes and what he wants me to continue doing, and improve the other side of my game as well.

‘He knows I can score goals and I have got the speed, and the defensive side I need to work hard at for the team.

"Whenever I get that chance on the pitch and the training pitch I have to grab it with two hands."

The door opens for youth

Lampard's first season at Derby County presented the value that he places on youth.

The likes of Jayden Bogle, who had never earned a first team start at Pride Park, made 43 appearances in the 2018/19 Championship campaign.

Blues youngsters Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount were also hugely important in Derby's promotion push and are set to form an important part of Lampard's new Chelsea set-up.

Abraham was also given that chance at Villa last term and played a crucial part in Dean Smith's side's promotion to the Premier League.

Therefore, chances will be given to young players if they prove their worth and impress during pre-season.

The Chelsea striker said:

"A couple of players were out on loan last season, we are all coming back as a team now.

"It’s nice for the new players, [Christian] Pulisic has come in and settled very quickly, so it’s nice for all of us to understand each other.

‘"In training you see us bonding and spending time together, it’s nice to have the young crowd around you, if one of us is having a tough day another brings him up.

"Being here since the age of six there is no better opportunity to try and graft and work hard for a place in the team.

"With the new manager in charge all things are looking possible, so it gives the young lads and a lot of the players a good chance to believe.

‘It’s always nice to have a manager that keeps in contact with not just the senior players but the young players as well, so it’s a massive opportunity for us."