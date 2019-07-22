Giroud hails ‘competitor’ Lampard during pre-season

Olivier Giroud has hailed new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard as a competitor who is the right man for the job.

The Frenchman has been adapting to the new philosophy brought in by Lampard and insisted that they are learning quickly.

Giroud has featured in two of the Blues’ pre-season fixtures with a double against St. Patrick’s Athletic in Lampard’s first win as Chelsea manager.

Lampard the ‘Competitor’

Chelsea’s all-time top goalscorer has had an inspired start to pre-season with his new squad and has shown a raw desire to win.

Lampard’s competitiveness has shone through having been labelled a competitor who wants to win by the 2018 World Cup winner.

“It seems very clear that he wants the best from us,” began Giroud. “He wants to help us improve and he has a clear idea of what he wants to achieve.

“He’s a competitor, he wants to win every single game.”

The right man for the job

Chelsea are currently under a transfer ban that prevents the club from signing players in the current and January transfer windows.

An emphasis has been implemented on utilising the vastly successful Youth Academy by Lampard. Youngsters such as Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have been handed first-team opportunities in the opening games of pre-season.

The upcoming season will test the depth of Chelsea's squad and see many youngsters called upon. Giroud has said that the 41-year-old is the right man for the job.

“We believe in the gaffer because he’s the right man for this situation,” claimed the Frenchman.

“We’re working on the tactics when we don’t have the ball and playing this 4-2-3-1, we have to know each other a bit better as well. This was the first time I’ve played with Christian [Pulisic], with Mason [Mount] and with Kenedy so obviously, it will take time, but we feel good.”

“He repeats every day that we have to take responsibility and we have to show personality. He’s insisting a lot on this kind of stuff, playing without fear but with confidence. I think we will learn quickly.”